No agreement with India to export salt on lower prices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has not signed any agreement with India to export its indigenous salt to the neighbouring country on lower prices, a senior official said on Monday.

Sajid Mehmood Qazi, managing director of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) said there is no agreement on export of salt to India on basis of which it is being sold to the country on lower prices. The rock salt from Khewra salt mines is to be sold at the same prices to anyone who comes to purchase it, he said.

“It remains a fact that Pakistan has not developed its salt as a brand which is resulting in lower price of salt exported anywhere in the world,” Qazi said, briefing the senate standing committee on petroleum.

Senator Mohsin Aziz was presiding over the meeting attended by officials and representatives of mining industry.

The committee discussed the measures adopted for safety and security of mine workers and facilities provided to them by the mine owners to avoid accidents in coal mines in Balochistan. It was told about the procedures and amount of compensation being given to the mine workers in case of death or injury during the work and to review the grievances of the associations of mine owners and mine labors.

The committee members expressed dissatisfaction over the unsatisfactory responses given by the concerned officers regarding the questions raised on registration of Afghan nationals, number of mine workers, safety measures, and mode of inquiries against contractors who violate the terms among other issues.

The meeting was told that the law governing mining was formulated in 1923. The country is still managing the affairs of mining industry with an almost 100 years old law.

It was told that many of the problems were stemming from the law being incompatible with today’s needs.

The meeting also discussed the problems in dead grants, compensation, low wages and outdated methods of mining. The government officials, representatives of mine owners and labors contradicted information presented to the committee.

The committee asked the mines department to share with it information about number of mines, active laborers, and hazardous incidents in the last 10 years and safety measures. It convened a special meeting to discuss the matter further.

On acute shortage of gas in the country, especially in Abbottabad and Quetta – areas that are hit by extreme cold condition in winter –, the committee was told by Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines that the areas are at the tail end and which results in low pressure. The meeting was told that gas distribution companies are bringing new projects to counter the shortage. The situation is, however, better at present as compared to two or three years back.

On increase in the prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Chairperson Uzma Adil Khan told the senate standing committee on petroleum that prices keep fluctuating on the basis of the international price of crude oil imported by Pakistan State Oil and Pakistan LNG Limited.