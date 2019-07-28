close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 29, 2019

DSP closed to police lines

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was closed to police lines after a family lodged a complaint and accused him of hurling threats.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajab Ali, was closed to the Central Police Office (CPO) after a local lawyer and his wife complained against the police officer that they were threatened by the DSP.

