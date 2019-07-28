DSP closed to police lines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was closed to police lines after a family lodged a complaint and accused him of hurling threats.
Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajab Ali, was closed to the Central Police Office (CPO) after a local lawyer and his wife complained against the police officer that they were threatened by the DSP.
PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was closed to police lines after a family lodged a complaint and accused him of hurling threats.
Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajab Ali, was closed to the Central Police Office (CPO) after a local lawyer and his wife complained against the police officer that they were threatened by the DSP.