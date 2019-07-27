Sarfraz Nawaz stunned at Amir’s Test retirement

ISLAMABAD: Former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz is stunned at the premature retirement of Mohammad Aamir, saying he always has his doubts on the correct age of some of the leading players represented Pakistan at international level at recent times.

Talking to The News on telephone from London, Sarfraz said he was surprised to learn Aamir called it a day from Test cricket at the age of 27. “Being myself a former Test pace bowler, I know and believe that at 27 you attain the prime physical condition to bowl at real pace. You stay that way for at least three more years before starting going down the hill as a pacer. At 27-30 you get the real taste of your talent and ability as a fast bowler. I am surprised as why Aamir has decided to retire from Test cricket,” Sarfraz said.

The former pacer said that he had always been suspicious about the right age of some of the Pakistan players and Aamir was one of them. “Test cricket is a real cricket. It is where you can judge the potential and talent of a bowler. I don’t think a cricketer who is not serious about Test cricket has any real passion for the game. Same is the case with Aamir. If he is not available for Test cricket, he is of no use for Pakistan even for one-day and T20 cricket. I don’t think he has the ability to survive for four more years as a leading bowler to help Pakistan in the World Cup cricket to be held in India in 2023. So considering him even for one-dayers would be a futile exercise.”

Sarfraz feared that there could well be something seriously wrong with Aamir’s physical fitness. “Either he has gone too old for Test cricket or has got something seriously wrong with his physical fitness. In both cases his inclusion in the future Pakistan line up in any form would be unjust.” The former pacer said Aamir was calling it a day from Test cricket when Pakistan really required him for the start of Test Championship.

“Coming series against Sri Lanka, Australia and then against Bangladesh are very important as these are being played for Test Championship. We need Aamir for these series. Look at him-only after playing 36 Tests he has decided to retire.”

Sarfraz Nawaz called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to take age matter easy. “I believe that good number of cricketers who are even playing for Pakistan these days have not reveled their right age. Look at Shahid Khan Afridi as what he has said in his autobiography. The PCB must determine the right age of all those who are playing in the senior team. For a pacer, it is difficult to put in his best if he is over 35 and as a batsman performing to hundred percent becomes all the more tricky when he crosses 38. With so much talent Pakistan has, bringing in youngster and giving them the exposure is the best option.”