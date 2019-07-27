Defenders under attack

The people responsible for defending Pakistan and ensuring its security came under attack in two separate incidents in North Waziristan and Balochistan according to the military’s official media. Such attacks have been witnessed before in the country on armed forces personnel. Some analysts are linking the attack in North Waziristan to talks between the Pakistan civilian and military leadership in Washington on peace in Afghanistan, but of course it is unwise to speculate on this. The ISPR has blamed the dual attacks on elements hostile to Pakistan and stated that this is the cost Pakistan is paying for “making peace in the region”. The DGISPR said that the armed forces had already overcome security challenges in North Waziristan and were now engaged in doing the same in the western province of Balochistan.

In the first incident in North Waziristan soldiers were martyred when terrorists from across the Afghan border opened fire on a party patrolling the Grubaz border area. In the second incident four armed forces personnel including an officer of captain rank were martyred when a contingent of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was fired upon by militants during a combing operation between Hoshab and Turbat. The Balochistan province has a history of restiveness. Attempts have been on to improve the situation in the province. In North Waziristan too the military has conducted operations against militants. It is at this point not possible to say who exactly was behind the attacks or if they had been planned to take place on the same day. There is no established link between the two attacks.

For the security and safety of Pakistan it is important we try to understand the nature of this militancy so that we can bring it to a halt. There can be no defence of terrorist violence. There can be no defence of attacks on security personnel engaged in their duties. However, it would be wise to consider all possible motives involved, engage in dialogue with those responsible, look into their grievances and by doing so try to find a way to end the bloodshed that has already claimed too many lives.