Lahore-Gujranwala combined team win kabaddi opener

ISLAMABAD: The combined team of Lahore-Gujranwala won their matches on the opening day of the First All Pakistan Inter-Divisional Kabaddi Championship (Asian Style) at Rodham Hall Islamabad. Lahore-Gujranwala first beat Sukkur 86-20 and then accounted for Sargodha-DG Khan by 68-51 during the evening session. Peshawar also won both of their matches, first beating Faisalabad-Saiwal 5-1-41 and then getting better of Sukkur 29-9. In another matches on the opening day Bannu beat Quetta 46-21. Sargodha—DG Khan got better of Multan-Bahawalpur 68-51. Captain Nasir Mahmood, Director Sports Pakistan Navy, inaugurated the event.