Pakistan to miss World Team Squash

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion Pakistan has pulled out of the World Team Squash Championship to be held in Washington (USA) from December 14-21. A Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official has confirmed to The News that since there was no realistic chance of even finishing amongst the top ten teams of the world, the federation has decided not to send team for World Team Championship. “We have no realistic chances of making it to the top ten teams even. Senior players are not putting in their best efforts. We have invested heavily in recent times on our seniors but they are not putting up their best efforts. That is why we have decided to pull out of the event. Instead we would prefer to invest on juniors,” a PSF official when contacted said. Pakistan finished 17th in the last World Team Championship held two years back. “It is useless to finish out of ten teams. Seniors are not making their best efforts and we are in no mood to throw almost Rs 6 million without any real benefit.” As many as 23 teams from around the world are competing in the December World Championship. India’s name is also missing from the line up.