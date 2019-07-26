BoK holds three-day junior squash championship

PESHAWAR: The first Bank of Khyber Junior Squash Championship was held in Hashim Khan Squash Complex Peshawar from 23 to 25 July, 2019.

A press release said the Bank of Khyber (BoK) as part of its corporate social responsibility supported healthy sports activities which contributed positively towards our society.

It said the Bank of Khyber had started promoting squash in Pakistan by holding the first Bank of Khyber Junior Squash

Championship in collaboration with KP Squash Association. Abdullah Nawaz won the championship by defeating Sakhi Kareem in a thrilling final held on 25 July, 2019.

BoK Managing Director Saiful Islam, who was the chief guest, distributed prizes among the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Saiful Islam underscored the need for healthy sports activities in our day to day life and how it impacted our mental and physical well-being,

He reaffirmed BoK’s commitment towards bringing back the past glory of squash by sponsoring various tournaments and giving out financial support to deserving players so they can represent Pakistan in the international arena.

Former squash champion and President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman thanked the Bank of Khyber for its initiative of promoting squash in Pakistan.