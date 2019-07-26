DHA, SKMCH sign MoU for cancer hospital in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) have signed an MoU to build the biggest cancer hospital of Pakistan in Bahawalpur city that would cater to 70 million patients from South Punjab, Balochistan and northern Sindh.

While addressing a gathering at Cholistan Auditorium, Bahawalpur Corps Commander Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan Hilal said the DHA and SKMCH shared same vision to contribute positively in the society.

He said the development works are in the final phase and the project will soon be available for residential purpose. The Bahawalpur corps commander said the DHA has already signed MoUs with Numl, NDU and AOHS before signing with SKMCH to provide all the facilities according to the international standards to maintain a quality life in the project. He said the DHA project will be a milestone in the industry.

Meanwhile, talking on the occasion, CEO SKMCH, Dr Faisal Sultan said his institute has been providing quality healthcare for cancer patients since 1994 after the first hospital was built in Lahore and then in Karachi and Peshawar. He said for last one year, the SKMCH was in discussion with Bahawalpur DHA to build a cancer hospital and now they are signing the MoU.

Dr Faisal informed that the cancer hospital will be operationalised from next year as they will start walk-in-clinic for the patients, adding that a training institute will also be founded along with the hospital. He finally thanked Bahawalpur Corps Commander Lt Gen S M Adnan Hilal, Project Director DHA Bawawalpur Brig Shahid Mehmood for their efforts to make it possible.