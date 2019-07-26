PITB, IdeaGist sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IdeaGist, an exclusive digital platform of ''Prime Minister s Start-up Pakistan Program'', to ensure foreign investors access to the country s entrepreneurs.

Both the signatories would collaborate to create a mechanism for marketing the country s youth innovations, skills, techniques and inventions, a press release said.

Azfar Manzoor, chairman PITB, appreciated the world s largest digital incubator s (IdeaGist) a huge financial commitment of $100 million to support of the prime minister''s start-up Pakistan movement.

He said it would provide great help to the country to develop and apply emerging technologies by offering entrepreneurial ventures to around one million students.

The initiative would help to sensitise youth about starting their own businesses, he added.

Hassan Syed, chief executive IdeaGist s said the Prime Minister 's Startup Program came up with its motto of inclusive and sustainable program and the IdeaGist was focusing to work for the program on sustainable financial basis.