Pakistan to feature in World Jr Squash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
ISLAMABAD: Six-member Pakistan team is to compete in the World Junior Squash Championship starting in Malaysia from July 30-August 4. The team that departed for Malaysia in the wee hours Thursday includes Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, M Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, M Hamza Khan and Naveed Rehman. Group Captain Tahir Sultan, Honorary Secretary PSF, is accompanying the contingent as manager whereas Asif Khan is coach of the team. PSF had arranged a comprehensive training at Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad for the selected players.
Our correspondent
ISLAMABAD: Six-member Pakistan team is to compete in the World Junior Squash Championship starting in Malaysia from July 30-August 4. The team that departed for Malaysia in the wee hours Thursday includes Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, M Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, M Hamza Khan and Naveed Rehman. Group Captain Tahir Sultan, Honorary Secretary PSF, is accompanying the contingent as manager whereas Asif Khan is coach of the team. PSF had arranged a comprehensive training at Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad for the selected players.