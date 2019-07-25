Pakistan to feature in World Jr Squash

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Six-member Pakistan team is to compete in the World Junior Squash Championship starting in Malaysia from July 30-August 4. The team that departed for Malaysia in the wee hours Thursday includes Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, M Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, M Hamza Khan and Naveed Rehman. Group Captain Tahir Sultan, Honorary Secretary PSF, is accompanying the contingent as manager whereas Asif Khan is coach of the team. PSF had arranged a comprehensive training at Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad for the selected players.