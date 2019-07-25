close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Junior squash team leaves for Malaysia

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A six-member Pakistan team will take part in the World Junior Squash Championship which will be held in Malaysia from July 30-August 4.

The team that has departed for Malaysia in the wee hours on Friday includes Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan and Naveed Rehman.

Group Captain Tahir Sultan, secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), is accompanying the contingent as manager whereas Asif Khan is proceeding with contingent as coach.

PSF has arranged a comprehensive training at the Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad for the selected players where these kept on training at their return from Egypt.

“The boys have put in hard training and efforts. All depends on their fighting spirit,” one of the PSF officials said.

Mostafa Asal (Egypt) is reigning world champion who is now ranked 32 in the world. He is clear favourite to defend his title this year also.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports