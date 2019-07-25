Junior squash team leaves for Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: A six-member Pakistan team will take part in the World Junior Squash Championship which will be held in Malaysia from July 30-August 4.

The team that has departed for Malaysia in the wee hours on Friday includes Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan and Naveed Rehman.

Group Captain Tahir Sultan, secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), is accompanying the contingent as manager whereas Asif Khan is proceeding with contingent as coach.

PSF has arranged a comprehensive training at the Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad for the selected players where these kept on training at their return from Egypt.

“The boys have put in hard training and efforts. All depends on their fighting spirit,” one of the PSF officials said.

Mostafa Asal (Egypt) is reigning world champion who is now ranked 32 in the world. He is clear favourite to defend his title this year also.