ACE to grill Nawaz on Pakpattan shrine land

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has decided to investigate former prime minster and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in a case pertaining to the Pakpattan shrine land allotment.

The anti-corruption department has requested the jail authorities to let its officials to record the statement of the former prime minister in the land allotment case on July 30. As per a letter available with the News, the ACE constituted a committee consisting of Ghazanfar, Assistant Director Investigation ACE Sahiwal, Rashid Maqbool, Assistant Director Legal ACE Sahiwal and Zahid Ali, Inspector HQ ACE Sahiwal. The ACE has written the letter to the superintendent jail to make necessary arrangements to record Nawaz’s statement.

It is pertinent here to mention that the JIT had constituted a team to probe the Pakpattan shrine land case against Nawaz, holding him responsible for “illegally transferring” the shrine land when he was the chief minister of Punjab in 1985.