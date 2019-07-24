close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
July 25, 2019

All-Pakistan Inter-Divisional Kabaddi from July 26

Sports

P
PPI
July 25, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is organising the All Pakistan Inter-Divisional Kabaddi Championship U-20/75KG (Asian Style) at Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad from Friday (tomorrow).

PKF is organising this tournament to select and prepare Pakistan junior kabaddi team for the inaugural Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys) 2019 U-20/75KG, which will be held in Iran from November 1 to 7.

A total of eight regional teams will be participating in the tournament. The teams are Multan-Bahawalpur, Lahore-Gujranwala, Faisalabad-Sahiwal, Sargodha-DG Khan, Bannu-Quetta, and Peshawar-Sukkur.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports