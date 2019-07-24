All-Pakistan Inter-Divisional Kabaddi from July 26

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is organising the All Pakistan Inter-Divisional Kabaddi Championship U-20/75KG (Asian Style) at Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad from Friday (tomorrow).
PKF is organising this tournament to select and prepare Pakistan junior kabaddi team for the inaugural Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys) 2019 U-20/75KG, which will be held in Iran from November 1 to 7.
A total of eight regional teams will be participating in the tournament. The teams are Multan-Bahawalpur, Lahore-Gujranwala, Faisalabad-Sahiwal, Sargodha-DG Khan, Bannu-Quetta, and Peshawar-Sukkur.
