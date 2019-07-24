Accused shot dead on court premises

LAHORE : An under-trial accused was shot dead by a youth on the premises of district courts here on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Nadim Rashid. He was arrested by Chuhng police on charges of attempted murder in 2016 and was sent to Camp Jail. On the day of the incident, the victim was taken to district courts for hearing when the accused identified as Ali Haider shot at him, resulting into his death. The accused Ali had nursed a grudge against Nadim who had shot at and wounded his brother Ejaz, as a result of which, he had become physically disabled.

Abrupt gunshots echoing in the air created panic among the judges, lawyers, under custody prisoners and their relatives. However, a police official showed bravery and overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police concerned. DIG Operations visited the crime scene and appreciated the cop who had arrested the murderer.

electrocuted: A 45-year-old man died after being electrocuted while touching a live wire in the Nishtar Colony area on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Ghulam Murtaza hailed from Okara and was a welder by profession. Body was removed to morgue.

MAN DIES: A 40-year-old man expired in hospital on Wednesday, a few hours after he was found lying unconscious in the limits of Bhatti Gate police.

Some locals spotted the body lying on the road and informed the police. The body whose real identity was not known has been sent to morgue.

Similarly, a man, who was also found unconscious in the Lytton Road police area, expired in hospital. The deceased identified as Yasir hailed from Hujra Shah Moqeem and was a rickshaw driver by profession.

ACCIDENTS: Eight people were killed and 947 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 869 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; 521 people having serious injuries were shifted to various hospital and 426 persons sustaining minor injuries were treated on the spots by Rescue Medical Teams.