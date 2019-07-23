Pompeo calls on PM Imran

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that convergence on promoting a political solution in Afghanistan had created the opportunity for regional peace and stability.

The secretary had called on the prime minister on Tuesday, where the prime minister said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan. Khan, in his meeting, emphasised the importance of close collaboration between Pakistan and US to advance that objective. The prime minister said that a strong Pakistan-US partnership remained vital to the promotion of the mutual interests of the two countries as well as broader regional peace, stability and prosperity, according to the statement issued by the embassy.

Reiterating his government’s support to a broad-based and enduring Pakistan-US relationship, the prime minister emphasised the need to further enhance and diversify the bilateral content of the relationship in a wide range of areas.

The statement said that the prime minister also spoke about his government’s successes in countering the scourge of terrorism and his initiatives to build peace in the region. He noted that the government of Pakistan had taken myriad administrative and legal measures to mainstream Madaris.