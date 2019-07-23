close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Pompeo calls on PM Imran

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that convergence on promoting a political solution in Afghanistan had created the opportunity for regional peace and stability.

The secretary had called on the prime minister on Tuesday, where the prime minister said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan. Khan, in his meeting, emphasised the importance of close collaboration between Pakistan and US to advance that objective. The prime minister said that a strong Pakistan-US partnership remained vital to the promotion of the mutual interests of the two countries as well as broader regional peace, stability and prosperity, according to the statement issued by the embassy.

Reiterating his government’s support to a broad-based and enduring Pakistan-US relationship, the prime minister emphasised the need to further enhance and diversify the bilateral content of the relationship in a wide range of areas.

The statement said that the prime minister also spoke about his government’s successes in countering the scourge of terrorism and his initiatives to build peace in the region. He noted that the government of Pakistan had taken myriad administrative and legal measures to mainstream Madaris.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story