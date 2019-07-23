Gen Bajwa, US military top brass discuss issues

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pentagon.

On arrival, the COAS was received by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) General Joseph F Dunford. Gen Bajwa was presented guard of honour with 21-gun salute.

The army chief had a discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V. Spencer and Gen Dunford. Regional security, including Afghan peace process, was discussed. The US acting secretary and CJCS acknowledged contributions of Pak Army in war against terrorism and role towards Afghan peace process.

The army chief also met Chief of Staff US Army General Mark A Milley. Matters related to security and bilateral military cooperation were discussed.

Later, the COAS visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US National heroes. A special ceremony was held at the cemetery playing national anthem of both the countries.