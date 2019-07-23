tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of two officers on Tuesday. Faisal Zahoor, Special Secretary (Reforms) School Education, has been transferred and posted as Registrar Cooperative Societies vice Kiran Khurshid already transferred and directed to report S&GAD for further orders.
