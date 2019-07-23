close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Transferred

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of two officers on Tuesday. Faisal Zahoor, Special Secretary (Reforms) School Education, has been transferred and posted as Registrar Cooperative Societies vice Kiran Khurshid already transferred and directed to report S&GAD for further orders.

