Two die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two people died in separate incidents here on Tuesday. According to police, Attiqur Rehman was travelling on his motorcycle and on a bridge in Chak 4 he slipped and died on the spot. Mudassar Abbas, 25, of Kabirwala was working on the rooftop of a toll station on Samundri Road when he fell down and received critical head injuries.
