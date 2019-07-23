Two die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two people died in separate incidents here on Tuesday. According to police, Attiqur Rehman was travelling on his motorcycle and on a bridge in Chak 4 he slipped and died on the spot. Mudassar Abbas, 25, of Kabirwala was working on the rooftop of a toll station on Samundri Road when he fell down and received critical head injuries.