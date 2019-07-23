NAB team briefed on LWMC issues

LAHORE : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore director general on Tuesday received a briefing by Minister of Information, Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, who is also co-convener of a committee constituted by the CM for the issues of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

The DG was accompanied with Local Government Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Local Govt Anwar Masood, Chairman Board of Directors (BoDs) Ch Riaz and Managing Director LWMC Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti.

Lahore Waste Management Company Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti briefed the National Accountability Bureau DG and his team about future plans of the company in respect of solid waste collection and proper disposal of waste in Lahore.

The meeting was called by the National Accountability Bureau Lahore in the context of completion of term of contracts with Turkish contractors.

It has also been observed during the ongoing inquiry in the National Accountability Bureau on the issue of Lahore Waste Management Company that earlier contracts were very expensive, over priced and exorbitant. In this purview, the DG called the briefing of all stakeholders to share the future plans for collection and disposal of solid waste from Lahore.

The DG said in past during the process of granting approval to the contracts signed with international company some of the sections of the contracts were kept hidden from the board members.

He showed serious concerns and reservations over the ongoing arrangements of Lahore Waste Management Company for solid waste management and stressed for more efficient and economic arrangements.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the CM has constituted a committee on the issue of LWMC to propose future plans for the said purpose, whereas, the committee will submit its report with seven days.

It was apprised by the secretary Local Government that World Bank has been involved for consultancy regarding analysis of existing setup of solid waste management and proposing different alternatives for solid waste collection and disposal. A presentation was also given on the developments made so far and timeliness of the deliverables of the consultants.

Lahore Waste Management Company’s Chairman BoDs Ch Riaz apprised the participants that new model shall be developed in the light of recommendations of consultants of World Bank and keeping in view the socio-economic conditions of the province and the same shall be shared with the National Accountability Bureau.

UK expats: A delegation led by British Pakistani businessman Aneel Musarrat visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) here on Tuesday.

The delegation was welcomed by Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari.

According to a handout issued here, Vice Chairperson while welcoming the honourable guests said, “Overseas Pakistanis are eager to see Pakistan progressing and are making efforts to fulfill this dream.

We here at Overseas Pakistanis Commission are working under an effective plan in order to facilitate our Pakistani expatriates and our doors are always open for them.”

Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ahsan Waheed briefed the delegation about the working mechanism of OPC, number of resolved complaints and other issues.

Aneel Musarrat while lauding the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission in facilitating Overseas Pakistanis said: “The remarkable work done by Overseas Pakistanis Commission in helping their Overseas Pakistanis is commendable.

We shall also work together in law making process to make OPC more effective and functional.

Aneel Musarrat also promised to provide assistance in establishing Advisory Councils in different countries, especially United Kingdom.”.

The places suggested by him are Manchester, London and British High Commission considering the number of Pakistanis in these areas.