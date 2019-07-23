Trump-Imran meeting formality: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said nothing big should be expected from the Trump-Imran meeting.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the meeting between the US president and Pakistani prime minister was a formality and nobody should have any misgiving about that. He said the US president would be friendly only when the other side toed the US line. Sirajul Haq said the US needed Pakistan’s help after its defeat in Afghanistan. He said in such a situation, Pakistan must stress upon the US president to support Islamabad in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions. He said peace could not be guaranteed in South East Asia without granting Kashmiris their right to self determination. He said if President Trump was sincere, he should have exerted pressure on Delhi for holding plebiscite in Kashmir.

The JI chief also demanded Indian Premier Modi not to add to the problems of Indian people by lingering on the suppression of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. He announced that JI would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiris. JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch said history of Pak-US relations had been bitter. He said India had rejected Trump’s offer for mediation on Kashmir.

Liaqat Baloch said besides Kashmir, the issues before Pakistan were relations with Afghanistan, Iran and China and alongside the security of CPEC.