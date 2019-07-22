close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Guidelines for summer camps

National

LAHORE: With less than a month’s period in the culmination of the ongoing summer vacation, School Education Department Punjab issued guidelines for holding summer camps in public and private schools. The public and private schools are allowed to hold summer camps for terminal classes only i.e. 5th, 8th, 9th and 10th with certain conditions including consent of the parents of the students.

