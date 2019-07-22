Lowry bags British Open crown

PORTRUSH, United Kingdom: Ireland’s Shane Lowry withstood howling wind and rain to win his first major at the British Open by six shots from Tommy Fleetwood on Sunday, describing the achievement as “an out-of-body experience”.

In desperately difficult conditions, Lowry’s one-over par final round was still more than enough as he finished on 15-under for the tournament to claim the Claret Jug.

“This feels like an out-of-body experience,” said the 32-year-old.

“It’s just incredible to be sitting here with a trophy in front of me. Look at the names on it. I just couldn’t believe that it was me. I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

Fleetwood could not apply enough pressure as Lowry never had less than a three-shot lead throughout his round and a double bogey at the 14th realistically ended the Englishman’s challenge as he finished three-over for the day on nine-under.

“Fourteen was a killer blow.” said Fleetwood. “Them first few holes, when you start four back are pretty crucial. I didn’t do a good enough job of sort of pressing at that point.”

Roared on by huge crowds despite the inclement weather at Royal Portrush, Lowry had a nervy start as he bogeyed the opening hole.

However, he looked set to romp to victory after making three birdies in four holes between four and seven to move to 18-under.

Strengthening winds and lashing rain halted Lowry’s charge towards the finish line as dropped shots at eight, nine and 11 gave Fleetwood hope.

However, the world number 20 was also struggling and when a six at the par-four 14th for Fleetwood was followed by Lowry’s birdie at 15 there was only one winner.