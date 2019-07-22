Call to end inquiry

JHANG: Parents of students and residents of Chak 493 and adjacent areas Monday urged the Punjab Chief Minister to save a female teacher from enquiries on a superfluous application.

According to locals, district-level education officials summon a female teacher on baseless application of an influential person who allegedly wanted to interfere into the affairs of the girls’ high school. They said due to such tactics the post of the headmistress of the Government Girls High School Chak 493/Shorkot was vacant for many years. The locals said application was submitted against the school teacher Sadia Zeeshan when she barred the entry of males inside the school. The teacher told reporters that school funds were utilized by School Council through cross cheques. She said it was not possible for her to allow undue entry of a local into the school. She said she had faced enquiries where she was disturbed in different ways and now she had decided to leave the responsibility of handling the affairs of the school. But the parents and villagers requested her not to leave the school. DEO (secondary education) Khalid was not available for comment, however his staffers confirmed the enquiry proceedings, saying that final report would be forwarded to the CEO Education soon. CEO Education Nasim Ahmed Zahid said he had assumed the charge recently and would examine the issue and if school funds use found correct, the applicant and office staff would face criminal proceeding on charges of harassment on workplace and blackmailing.