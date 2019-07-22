Three commit suicide in Faisalabad

Ag APP

FAISALABAD: Three people, including two women, committed suicide over financial constraints on Monday.

Shehram Bibi of Chak 245/JB, Faisalabad, Ghazala Husnain of Pindi Bhattian and Yasin Akram of Nemat Colony, Faisalabad, ate poison separately and were brought to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where they died.

‘All resources to be utilised to develop rural areas’: MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Asim on Monday said all available resources would be utilised for the uplift of rural areas.

While inaugurating the gas supply to Chak 51-RB and Chak 69-RB in his constituency here, he said that the government had started development work across the country and the people of villages would get benefit without any discrimination.

He said that the government would provide equal facilities of health, education and infra structure, besides resolving masses problems. The gas supply would be ensured in all villages of my constituency soon, he assured. Later, the MNA distributed demand notices for the gas connections among the people.

Pukar15 emergency system launched: The police department has launched Pukar 15 system in the city to provide emergency services to the complainants.

The police said on Monday that Pukar-15 was new software, which was launched in Rescue 15 centre Faisalabad.

The system would help communicate calls of the people in trouble to the Safe City Lahore where after analysis the case would be immediately transferred to Rescue 15 Centre.

Special operators in Rescue 15 centre would communicate the information to the police post concerned, police station, mobile squads, dolphin force and union council squads for prompt respond.

The police officer after receiving emergency call on Pukar 15 would be bound to inform the complainant about the response time and its progress.

The concerned SPs, circle DSPs and SHOs would also be bound to monitor the Pukar 15 calls positively in case of heinous crimes. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Akram said the staff of Pukar 15 system centre would be bound to take prompt action on each call and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard. After receiving emergency call on Pukar 15, a police van would immediately rush to the spot and control the emergent situation, he added.

UAF to organise symposium on Aug 6: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organise a symposium on ‘Nano-medicine: Current Scenario and Future Perspectives’ here on August 6.

The UAF spokesman told on Monday that the Institute of Pharmacy, Physiology and Pharmacology, Faculty of Veterinary Science, UAF, in collaboration with the Endowment Fund Secretariat would arrange the symposium at the New Senate Hall of the UAF. For this purpose, registration would continue till July 30, he informed. More information in this regard could be obtained through contact numbers 0343-7899976, 0336-6166225, 0333-8989103 and email [email protected], he added.

Second entrance test at UAF on 30th, 31st: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organise the second entrance test for the admission in postgraduate programmes here on July 30 and 31.

The UAF spokesman told on Monday that the entrance test for the MSC (Honors), MPhil, MS, MBA and MBA (Executive) programmes would be held on July 30 while for the PhD on July 31. He said that the test would commence at 10am and the candidates must reach at the test centres 30 minutes prior to test time.

More information in this connection could be obtained from the university’s website www.postgraduate.uaf.edu.pk and through telephone numbers 041-92018081, 041-9200189 and 041-9201146, he added.

Matric supple exams from August 31ST: The Matric supplementary examinations 2019 will commence under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad here from August 31.

Eligible candidates can submit their admission forms with double fee till July 31 and with triple fee till August 9, said a spokesman for the board on Monday.