Contrary to his past practice, Trump’s handshake

LAHORE: Otherwise infamous for his awkward handshake style with many world leaders in the past, American President Donald Trump had only held visiting Pakistani Premier Imran Khan’s hand for just a couple of seconds at the White House door while posing for a customary photograph.

Trump’s short handshake may have been totally surprising for many American and Western media pundits, who have often been discussing, if not criticising vehemently, his weird and long handshakes with world Presidents and Prime Ministers.

For example, Trump’s 19-second long handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February 2017 was also highlighted by American and global media.

The “USA Today” had written: “During the moment, Trump both patted and pulled his Japanese counterpart’s hand a few times throughout their encounter.” However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was well prepared for the forceful handshakes of Trump, who according to the “New York Times”, is a “Germicide”, having a germ phobia and carries a pack of germicidal disposable wipes in pocket.

When he met President Trump for the first time in February 2017, Justin Trudeau appeared to have practiced the push-and-pull.

The “USA Today” had written: “He (Trudeau) came ready to mirror the president’s infamous handshake, where he clasped Trump’s right shoulder, with Trump grabbing Trudeau’s left, as the two harmonically pushed and pulled together.”

In April 2018, President Trump had held the visiting French President Emmanuel Macron’s hand for a long time. A really, really long time, but the grasp came with two kisses on each others cheeks. Trump had then taken Macron by the wrist and led him to the Oval Office. During their first meeting in May 2017, the handshake between the two world leaders had caught the attention of millions across the globe.

The “USA Today” had reported: “They shook hands for an extended period of time. Trump and Macron gripped the other's hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening. When the two met again during Trump’s visit to Paris in July 2017, the rematch was even better. Their departing handshake lasted long enough for Macron to attempt to pull away numerous times. Trump even held on while giving a hug to French first lady Brigitte Macron, which led to Trump simultaneously held hands with the French couple.” The American media house had added: “In November 2017, Trump’s handshakes were put to the test when he attempted to perform the “ASEAN-way handshake”. Upon a first failed attempt onstage during the summit’s opening ceremony, he corrected his mistake to connect with his fellow hand-holding partners, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.” Of course, Trump is not alone in handshakes with multiple people, as the three-way handshake has proved difficult for past US presidents, including former president Obama. During his first meeting with the outgoing US head of state (Obama) in November 2016, despite an appropriately timed handshake, Trump had failed to make eye contact with his predecessor. Instead, Trump’s eyes were fixed on Obama’s sky blue necktie.