Nawaz, Zardari to be kept in jail without TV, AC: PM

By News Desk

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday he had decided to remove the facilities of television and air conditioner from the prison cells of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Addressing the biggest ever gathering of Pakistani-American community in Capital One Arena of Washington DC, he said: “Now Nawaz Sharif says he would take home-cooked food because jail’s food is not good…Then they (Sharif and Zardari) want an air conditioner and a TV. This is not the jail punishment which they live in”.

Khan said after returning to Pakistan, he would remove TV and AC facility from their jail cells. “I know Maryam Bibi (Sharif’s daughter) will make a hue and cry. But they (Sharif and Zardari) can go abroad if they return looted public money,” he said. Whenever Zardari was sent to jail, he pretended to be ill, he said, adding: “You will be kept in jail without TV and AC.”

The Premier told the Pakistani community that principles of state of Medina were compassion, justice and rule of law as well as looking after the women, children and elderly.

Khan said in Naya Pakistan everyone was accountable and there could not be two separate laws for the rich and poor. “Merit and equality for all is our vision of Naya Pakistan where level playing field will be provided to every citizen…Democracy flourishes because of meritocracy and accountability.”

Talking about the debt of the country, he said Pakistan was looted by previous governments and its debt rose from 6,000 billion to 30,000 billion rupees in just last 10 years.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government inherited huge debt and the national institutions were sinking in loss, adding: “In Naya Pakistan public office holders are being held accountable…This is the real change and our country will become a welfare state”.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he would not give NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to plunderers and showed firm resolve to carry forward the process of accountability without being subdued to any pressure or blackmailing.

He said the government had reached agreements with different countries on the basis of which it will bring back the looted money stashed abroad and added that the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and other institutions were independent.

He said there were three parallel education systems in Pakistan, and the PTI government was striving to bring uniform syllabus so that every person could have equal opportunity. He said students of Madrasas would also be brought into mainstream.

“Pakistan is blessed with minerals but the thing hinders us from their exploration is corruption. International companies are well aware of these treasures but they are reluctant to come in Pakistan because of corruption,” he said, adding he had given direction to investigate Reko Diq case in which Pakistan had been fined by World Bank.

The Prime Minister said his stance on Afghan solution was being endorsed and the world had understood that there was no military solution to the issue. He pledged that Pakistan will transform and rise every year.

A video package on Khan’s struggle for Pakistan was also showed on the occasion. Earlier, national anthems of the US and Pakistan were also played.