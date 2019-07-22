Tayyab, Asim move into QSF Squash Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan moved into the quarter-finals of the $28,000 QSF Squash Open in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

In the pre-quarter-finals, fourth seed Tayyab defeated unseeded Ammad Fareed 11-8, 11-7, 13-11 in 47 minutes.

Seventh seed Asim beat Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong 5-11, 18-16, 11-6, 13-11 in 66 minutes.

Tayyab is to face fifth seed Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt and Asim will be playing against second seed Abdulla Al-Tamimi of Qatar in the last-eight stage.