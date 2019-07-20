close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
PIA plane skids off runway at Gilgit airport

By News Desk

GILGIT: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at the Gilgit airport on Saturday. According to the national carrier, all the passengers and crew were unhurt in the incident.

The flight, PK-605, was from Islamabad to Gilgit. Flights have been grounded and an inquiry has been ordered by PIA chief executive Arshad Malik. A spokesman said action will be taken according to aviation laws if any wrongdoing is found.

Flights Islamabad to Gilgit are considered by pilots to be challenging and requires a high degree of skill to manoeuvre through the unpredictable weather conditions of the area.

