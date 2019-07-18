close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Safety camp

Peshawar

LAHORE: The School Safety Wing of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) organised the first Safety Summer Camp (SSC) for schoolchildren in collaboration with the Citizen’s Mobility & Development Foundation (CMDF) at Emergency Services Academy of Rescue 1122. The closing ceremony of this first Safety Summer Camp was held at Munawar Shaheed Hall in Emergency Services Academy here on Thursday.

