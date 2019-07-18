Safety camp

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The School Safety Wing of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) organised the first Safety Summer Camp (SSC) for schoolchildren in collaboration with the Citizen’s Mobility & Development Foundation (CMDF) at Emergency Services Academy of Rescue 1122. The closing ceremony of this first Safety Summer Camp was held at Munawar Shaheed Hall in Emergency Services Academy here on Thursday.
LAHORE: The School Safety Wing of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) organised the first Safety Summer Camp (SSC) for schoolchildren in collaboration with the Citizen’s Mobility & Development Foundation (CMDF) at Emergency Services Academy of Rescue 1122. The closing ceremony of this first Safety Summer Camp was held at Munawar Shaheed Hall in Emergency Services Academy here on Thursday.