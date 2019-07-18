SHC restrains inquiry committee from initiating proceedings against SU VC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday restrained an inquiry committee from initiating misconduct proceedings against the vice chancellor (VC) of the University of Sindh (SU) till further orders.

The vice chancellor, Fateh Mohammad Burfat, had challenged the universities and boards department with regard to the constitution of the inquiry committee to probe allegations against him pertaining to gross misconduct, moral turpitude, violation of budgetary provisions and maladministration.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the Sindh chief minister had ordered tge constitution of an inquiry committee to probe the allegations against the VC, and appointed Naheed Shah Durrani as the chairperson of the inquiry committee.

He submitted that the inquiry committee could not conduct the inquiry as two of its members were grade 19 and grade 20 officers, due to which they were not competent to hold an inquiry against the petitioner who was a grade 22 officer.

A division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, issued notices to the Sindh advocate general, the secretary of the universities and boards, and others, and called their comments.

The court, in the meantime, ordered that no further proceedings be initiated on the basis of the impugned notification, and adjourned the hearing till August 8.

Plea for protection

The SHC issued notices to the Sindh advocate general and others on a petition of a woman seeking protection. The petitioner, Noor Fatima, submitted that she converted to Islam and married a man, Kamran Soomro, of her own free will in June. She informed the court that her family members were unhappy by her decision and she had been receiving death threats. She requested the SHC to provide protection to her and her husband. The court directed the police to provide protection to the petitioner and record her statement.