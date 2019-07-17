Raja Zafarul Haq meets Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in the Senate and the PML-N Chairman, Raja Zafarul Haq met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday amid speculations that the main opposition parties is going to soften its stand on no-confidence move against him (Sanjrani).

Neither the two sides nor the Senate secretariat talked about agenda of the meeting but the political circles have observed that the meeting at this critical juncture was of serious nature.

It may be pointed out that 19 out of 30 PML-N senators were present at joint meeting of the opposition parties held in the Parliament House, a few days back.

However, the party’s secretary general Ahsan Iqbal told a questioner that some of the PML-N senators were out of the country while others had conveyed their unavailability for the meeting.

The Senate chairman and the opposition leader in the Senate avoided to respond to questions from newsmen after the meeting. Asked whether the opposition was going to withdraw no confidence move against him, the Senate chairman immediately said he had no information in this regard.

Raja Zafarul Haq said they met due to their positions in the Senate, saying that they keep on meeting to discuss a number of issues including matters relating to business of the House. “Any speculations should be avoided,” he opined.

The PML-N sources also said that the party was part and parcel of the combined opposition and the party would not change its stance no confidence motion against the Senate chairman. The sources in the Senate secretariat said that it was one on one meeting and none of officials from the secretariat was present in the meeting.

The leaders of the opposition parties in the Senate would meet in the Parliament House on Thursday to chalk out strategy for its move against the Senate chairman. The sources said a similar meeting between two leaders was also held at the same venue, a day before the opposition submits no confidence motion in the Senate secretariat.