Seminar on youth responsibilities to make Pakistan green & clean

Islamabad: National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one-day special awareness seminar titled ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Vision to Make Pakistan Green & Clean and Social Responsibilities of the Youth’ in collaboration with Muslim Aid Pakistan, says a press release.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, chairman, Secretary National History & Literary Heritage Division, presided the seminar.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood was the chief guest while Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for M/o Federal Education and Professional Training were the guest of honour. prominent social activists, parliamentarians, representatives of civil society, youth organizations, students, civil servants and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

Shafqat Mehmood said that Pakistan is among most climate change affectees states. According to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s present government is taking steps to make a clean and green Pakistan. Youth can play effective role to mitigate this challenge through plantation, so that Pakistan can be saved from the risk of climate change. Students can spread awareness in order to protect the environment. We have to make the sustainable utilization of our resources for the further successive generations.

On the occasion, Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik said in his presidential address that Pakistan is among those fortunate states, which are blessed with every kind of resources. We have to accept climate change as a challenge. We have to clean our environment. It is our collective social responsibility to do Plantation and implement the PM Imran Khan’s vision of clean and green Pakistan.

Wajiha Akram said in her speech that these kind of awareness campaigns spread awareness among people. In Islamabad use of polythene bags is being banned. The other environmental experts, social activists and politician Nuzhat Pathan, MNA, Fahim Chingwani, Assistant Director Wild Life a Management Board, Mazhar Iqbal, Focal Person Clean & Green Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam University, Jahanzaib Khan, President Jawan Pakistan, CEO/Stepping Stone, Tariq Khan, Chairman, Clean & Green Pakistan, Faizan Hassan, Deputy Director PM Internship Programme, Ahmed Hussain, Prominent Social Worker and Syed Shahnawaz, Country Director, Muslim Aid gave their proposals to protect environment.