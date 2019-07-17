Disciplinary action against PPP Ghotki leadership

SUKKUR: The President PPP Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, took disciplinary action against key members of PPPP district Ghotki including MPA Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar, PPP president district Ghotki, Abdul Latif Shah and District Council Chairman Haji Khan Mahar.

On the directives of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPPP President, Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, removed the party’s district Ghotki president Abdul Latif Shah, served show cause notice to PPP MPA Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar and cancelled the membership of the Zila Council Chairman Haji Khan Mahar. Khuhro told the media that these party members were campaigning for the GDA-backed independent candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar for the upcoming by-elections in NA-205 Ghotki rather than to promote their own party’s candidate.