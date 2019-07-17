Daraz empowers customers

LAHORE: Daraz has introduced ‘instant messaging’ and ‘image reviews’ features to empower customers by allowing them to make more informed purchase decisions, a statement said on Wednesday. “Daraz offers customers an assortment of more than 5 million products, which includes everything from high-tech electronic devices to everyday use household items,” the statement said. “The platform understands that in order to select the right product from this vast catalogue, customers need assurances on quality and to assess products according to specific personal needs.”