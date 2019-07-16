Faisal named chief of AFC Legal Committee

LAHORE: Vice President of Asian Football Confederation, Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat has been appointed as the chairperson AFC Legal Committee for third term from 2019 to 2023.

Before that he had served for the post for the last 2 terms each of four years. AFC Executive Committee Meeting was held on 2 June 2019 to take the decision of his appointment. AFC Legal Committee is the most important among the various standing committees of AFC.

The legal committee under its chair, plays a vital role of giving advice on legal issues to all forums and departments of AFC mainly in respect to the game of football, statutes and rules and regulations.

The legal committee also considers the legal matters concerning the interests of AFC and its executive committee related to the game.Faisal has been appointed for the post for third consecutive term which reflects his devotion towards the fulfillment of the responsibility and the positive and productive role he has played as the leader of this very important committee of significant value.

Especially His deliberations are very prominent for making amendments in the AFC statutes and bringing these in line with the FIFA statutes. Faisal has been informed by AFC through a letter written to him by its General Secretary Dato Windsor John “we are certain that with your experience, expertise and background, your support will be greatly beneficial to the AFC when carrying out the functions and duties of the committee” Dato Windsor has said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Faisal has thanked the executive committee upon its current decision of his appointment as the chairperson of legal committee and vowed his commitment towards the development and betterment of the game of football in the continent.