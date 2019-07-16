close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
Newsdesk
July 17, 2019

Britain to send third warship to Gulf

World

July 17, 2019

LONDON: Britain will send a third warship and a navy tanker to the Persian Gulf but the move is not related to Iran crisis, a reporter at Britain's Times newspaper reported. "Type 23 frigate HMS Kent to deploy in Sept; RFA Wave Knight to arrive next month," Times reporter Lucy Fisher said on Twitter. The Ministry of Defence declined immediate comment.

