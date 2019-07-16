EU threatens Venezuela

BRUSSELS: The EU on Tuesday threatened to expand sanctions against Venezuela unless talks between the government and opposition lead to "concrete results", and warned President Nicolas Maduro’s regime to end human rights abuses.

The European Union, which has sought to help resolve Venezuela’s political crisis by convening an international contact group, urged both sides to show "genuine engagement" with the Norway-brokered talks on the Caribbean island of Barbados.

"In case there are no concrete results from the ongoing negotiations, the EU will further expand its targeted measures," EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement on behalf of all 28 members of the bloc. Representatives for Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido are in Barbados for negotiations after agreeing to set up a platform for ongoing dialogue, extending initial contacts made in Oslo in May.

Crisis-wracked Venezuela has been mired in a political impasse since January when Guaido proclaimed himself acting president, quickly receiving the support of more than 50 countries.

The oil-rich but economically wrecked country has been in a deep recession for five years. Shortages of food and medicine are frequent, and public services are failing.