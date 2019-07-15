Fahmida honours U-15 squash player

ISLAMABAD: Dr Fahmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) called on stakeholders to back and support county’s youth, saying that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is putting in their best efforts to uplift game’s standard at junior level. “It is time for all the stakeholders to put in their share in streamlining sports. I would again request the cooperate sector to invest on youth and help budding players bring laurels for the country.” The Minister distributed cash and gold medals amongst players in presence of PSF Senior Vice President (SVP) Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi Shahid Aktar Alvi introduced Minister with youngster who won medals for the country. Harris Qasim and Hamza Sharif were seen playing one game exhibition match that former won in a close finish. Besides others, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Arif Ibrahim, Director Academies Pakistan Squash Aftab Ahmad, Group Captain Tahir Sultan (secretary PSF) and Azam Dar were also present on the occasion.