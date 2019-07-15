Training courses for police upgraded

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said that training courses of Punjab Police have been upgraded to help them face challenges of modern policing and special modules about morality, ethics and public dealing have been incorporated in basic the recruit course so that officials may serve in the field in a better way.

He said that both operations and investigation wings of Police stations should be improved in accordance with smart and community policing and steps should be taken in this regard. The IGP reiterated that training modules should meet contemporary needs in order to make the standard of investigation equal to international standards.

He directed that expert, intelligent and skilled investigators should be appointed as instructors in the school of investigation. He added that short term refresher courses and workshops for augmenting efficiency of officials should be completed as early as possible. accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 864 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In the accidents, nine people died, whereas 1006 were injured.

Out of which, 638 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals. Whereas, 368 slightly injured victims were treated at the sites by rescue medical teams.