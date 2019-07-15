close
July 16, 2019
July 16, 2019

Polluted Multan

Newspost

 
July 16, 2019

Pollution has become a major issue in Multan. The many industrial plants and industries in the city produce a lot of greenhouse gases. The sky is constantly cloudy and the streets are filled with smog and toxic fumes. It has become difficult to breathe. Our beautiful greenery has begun to wilt and die out due to the lack of clean air.

The children of Multan are much more prone to developing severe asthma and have re-occurring health issues. The lack of concern from these industries is alarming. I would like to request that the concerned authorities look into this and check that they are following the safety standards required. I do not believe that they could possibly be following the standards required with the amount of discharge they are currently producing.

Zahra Ilahi

Multan

