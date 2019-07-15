UAE-based airlines eye new routes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates based airlines planned to serve new destinations in Pakistan, with number of flights on existing routes also expected to rise, a government statement said on Monday.

“The designated airlines of UAE also want to start flight operation between Dubai and Turbat, Gwadar and Panjgur, with unrestricted 5th freedom traffic rights through any intermediate points and to any beyond points,” the statement added.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, minister for aviation at a meeting with Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, UAE ambassador to Pakistan discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of bilateral relations in aviation sector between Pakistan and UAE.

The meeting was also attended by Shahrukh Nusrat, secretary aviation division and representatives of various UAE based airlines. Khan said UAE has always extended full support to Pakistani aviation sector.

“Bilateral relations regarding aviation sector exist between Pakistan and UAE which help large number of expatriate Pakistanis who live in UAE,” the statement quoted Khan as saying. The statement said UAE’s budget airline Fly Dubai has also requested four additional frequencies for Multan which were vacated by Emirates. “The request is under process in consultation with CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) and PIA (Pakistan International Airlines),” it added.

“Similarly has requested for enhanced A380 aircraft operation from Islamabad International Airport.” UAE airlines have long established their business models on the concepts of the hub-and-spoke frameworkand are heavily involved in the carriage of 6th freedom traffic to/from Pakistan.

Traffic rights are based primarily on the origin and destination traffic movement between any two States as the 3rd and 4th freedom traffic movement. As per memorandum of understanding signed in 2015, UAE airlines are entitled to operate unlimited number of frequencies between points in Pakistan and points in the UAE, with unrestricted 5th freedom traffic rights through any intermediate points and to any beyond points.

Currently PIA is having 32 flight operations from Pakistan to Dubai, 15 flight operations to Abu Dhabi and 9 flight operations to Sharjah. Similarly, Air Blue is currently having 20 flights to Dubai, 11 flight operations to Abu Dhabi and 18 flight operations to Sharjah.

On the other hand, Emirates/Air Dubai is currently having 134 flights between Dubai and Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Quetta. Etihad is having 39 flight operations between Abu Dhabi and Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot and Multan.

Air Arabia is having 52 flights between main cities of Pakistan. Air Arabia is also having 8 flight operations between Ras al Khaima and 7 main cities.