Pak squash players fail to win any title at Penang Open

KARACHI: No Pakistani player managed to win any title in the prestigious Penang Squash Open which concluded in Penang, Malaysia, on Sunday.
A group of 14 junior players participated in this Asian Junior Super Series Platinum Event. Eight of them finished between 33rd and 64th positions.
In under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz finished fourth.
In under-15 category, Huzaifa Ibrahim finished third, Humam Ahmed stood 10th, Mohammad Hanif took 12th position.
In under-17 category, Ashab Irfan finished eighth.
In under-19 category, Naveed Rehman stood 10th.
