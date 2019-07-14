close
July 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Pak squash players fail to win any title at Penang Open

Sports

KARACHI: No Pakistani player managed to win any title in the prestigious Penang Squash Open which concluded in Penang, Malaysia, on Sunday.

A group of 14 junior players participated in this Asian Junior Super Series Platinum Event. Eight of them finished between 33rd and 64th positions.

In under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz finished fourth.

In under-15 category, Huzaifa Ibrahim finished third, Humam Ahmed stood 10th, Mohammad Hanif took 12th position.

In under-17 category, Ashab Irfan finished eighth.

In under-19 category, Naveed Rehman stood 10th.

