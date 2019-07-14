Education for progression

Awaran is the largest district of Balochistan yet it has no infrastructure to facilitate the education of our women. Baloch women are compelled to sit at home and stitch clothes to feed their children and their parents cannot afford to send them to faraway cities for their higher education because they are poor.

The citizens of Awaran humbly request the government of Balochistan to establish a women’s college as soon as possible to help our women get the right to education that they deserve.

Mehrullah Mehr

Awaran