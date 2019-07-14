Excise Police recover 336 kgs of heroin

SUKKUR: The Excise Police on Sunday impounded a huge consignment of heroin at Kashmore check post near the Sindh-Punjab border area.Reports said the police forced a Karachi bound truck from Buner to stop and during the search, they recovered nearly 336 kilograms of high quality heroin that was concealed in secret boxes. They arrested the driver identified as Sahil Pathan and started an investigation. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Chawla, hailed the team that recovered the drug and gave the cash award with appreciation certificates. He said the impounded heroin is worth billions of rupees.