Three killed in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed in separate incidents in the district on Sunday, police said. They said that Rozi Khan exchanged harsh with his son, Inamullah, over the construction of a wall at Kulachi and allegedly shot him dead. In another incident, Shah Zaman was repairing an electricity wire at his home at Thatha Blochan when he was electrocuted.