close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AS
Anwar Shaikh
July 14, 2019

Judicial magistrate raids BHU in Nawabshah

National

AS
Anwar Shaikh
July 14, 2019

NAWABSHAH: The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate-1 conducted a raid at a basic health unit at village Mir Muhammad Lakho near Qazi Ahmed Town and found it in abandoned without any staff or medication.

The Judicial Magistrate-1 Ahmed Gabol had raided there on the complaints that the health unit is not functional and has been turned into a pile of garbage. Magistrate Ahmad Gabol asked the local residents about the performance of the health facility who told him that the health department has not posted any doctors nor paramedical staff at the basic health unit. They told the judge that they have to travel long distances for any medical assistance.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus