Sat Jul 13, 2019
Syed Bukhar Shah
July 13, 2019

Row over general secretary’s expulsion: Peshawar PPP office-bearers resign

Syed Bukhar Shah
July 13, 2019

PESHAWAR: The differences deepened in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday as 21 office-bearers of the party’s Peshawar district chapter tendered resignations from their offices and handed over a list carrying signatures of all the dissidents to senior leader and former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan. The dissident PPP leaders in their statement said they were resigning in support of the PPP Peshawar general secretary and former candidate Misbahuddin, who was expelled from the party without following any rules and regulations. The protesting leaders vowed to continue their protest till the acceptance of their demands and removal of the sitting provincial and divisional office-bearers.

