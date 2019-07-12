Man handed life-term for murder

A model criminal trial court has handed down life imprisonment and a fine of Rs300,000 to a man for killing his sister-in-law over a land dispute in Dumgalla Datta village some two years ago.

The court also acquitted three accomplices, including a woman for lack of evidence.

Judge Mohammad Tahir Aurangzeb pronounced the verdict in presence of suspects and counsels for both sides. According to FIR lodged with police in 2017, Muhammad Waseem fired at his sister-in-law, Suneela Bibi, the following brawl with her on a land dispute and she was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The court also acquitted Muhammad Basharat, Muhammad Munir and Shakila Bibi.