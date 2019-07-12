Taxing roti

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Roti makes up the majority of the diet that the poor can afford. I was thus shocked to read a press report recently that a GST of 17 percent has been imposed on flour bags above 20 kg in weight and tandoor owners will pass on this tax to consumers.
It is truly amazing to see our government implement such a logical poverty reduction programme.
Mohammad A Niazi
Rawalpindi
