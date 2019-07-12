close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
July 13, 2019

Taxing roti

Newspost

 
July 13, 2019

Roti makes up the majority of the diet that the poor can afford. I was thus shocked to read a press report recently that a GST of 17 percent has been imposed on flour bags above 20 kg in weight and tandoor owners will pass on this tax to consumers.

It is truly amazing to see our government implement such a logical poverty reduction programme.

Mohammad A Niazi

Rawalpindi

