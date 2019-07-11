Aman lifts DHA Cup tennis crown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Aman Attique beat Muhammad Hussain 6-2, 6-0 in the men’s singles final to lift the DHA Cup Tennis Championship here at DHA tennis courts, says a press release.
Aman Attique also clinched men’s doubles title along with Muhammad Danish after defeating Saif Khan and Mohammad Taimoor 6-1, 7-6.
Yasha Attique, Aman’s sister, bagged the ladies’ crown with an 8-7 win over Alya Khan in the final.
Over 43 players in the men’s singles and 28 pairs in men’s doubles took part in the week-long championship.
Brig Tariq Saeed, administrator DHA Islamabad/Rawalpindi, was the chief guest on the occasion. He also thanked the PTF for extending all-out support in organising the first edition of the DHA Islamabad Tennis Championship.
Former Davis Cup player Inamul Haq presented a shield to the chief guest on behalf of PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan.
